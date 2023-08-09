Shocking new video shows Rand Paul’s staffer being stabbed while walking down the street in Washington D.C.

New footage has shown the horrifying moment Senator Rand Paul’s staffer was brutally knifed on the street by a man who had just been released from prison. Phillip Todd was randomly pushed to the ground and stabbed multiple times in broad daylight on a Washington D.C. sidewalk on March 25. Todd, the chief economist for the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, was left with a fractured skull, punctured lung and multiple life-threatening wounds.

Cops arrested and charged suspect, D.C. resident Glynn Neal, 42, with assault with intent to kill in the aftermath of the vicious attack five months ago. Todd – wearing a light colored jacket – is seen being pushed to the ground as he tries to defend himself from the man who is stabbing him.

