Shocking new video shows hundreds of migrants cheering and waving the Venezuelan flag on top of The Beast cargo train to the US border after 11,000 are encountered crossing in just one day

*NEW VIDEO* FOX News sources capture stunning new video of hundreds more of migrants making their way on top of trains, some waving a Venezuelan flag, en route to the US border in Eagle Pass, TX @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/LHsH79xG63 — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) September 26, 2023

New video shows hundreds of migrants cheering and waving the Venezuelan flag atop a US-bound cargo train – a continuation of scenes over the weekend when more than 5,000 were seen boarding another freighter to get into the country.

Filmed on Monday, the clip shows a slightly smaller procession of several hundred migrants standing on a stopped train near Eagle Pass – a Texas border town whose mayor Saturday said it had reached ‘breaking point’ due to outsized daily arrivals.

Accepting more than 2,000 per day, the city is the second in the state to say it has reached capacity – with El Paso, another common migrant stop, now also overrun.

There, as well as Eagle Pass, asylum seekers are sleeping on the streets due to overcapacity – as thousands of mostly Venezuelan migrants continue to cross illegally before willingly turning themselves in to Border Patrol.

The crisis reached new highs last week, when Mexican officials revealed that some 11,000 migrants reached the Mexican border with the US in a day alone – leading the country to strike a deal with the US to deport migrants from its own border cities.

