Shocking new UFO footage shows ‘jellyfish’ craft ‘not visible’ to the naked eye hovering over town in video ‘buried by intelligence community’

Shocking new UFO footage has revealed a ‘jellyfish’ craft that isn’t visible to the naked eye – which was allegedly buried by the intelligence community.Leaked US military footage of a mysterious flying object was unveiled by expert Jeremy Corbell.Two different angles of the aircraft show the mysterious entity as it flies over the land and water of a military base.The UFO can only be seen on thermal camera and the object switches between black and white – indicating a change in temperature from hot to cold.Corbell revealed that troops in 2018 were instructed to ‘hunt it down’.

