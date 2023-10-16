Shocking moment wounded female Israeli soldiers cowering under a table after being injured by a grenade are shot dead by Hamas gunmen

Sickening footage has emerged of the moment Hamas gunmen entered an Israeli compound, injuring several female soldiers with grenades before brutally executing them at near point-blank range as they cowered behind a desk.

The clip, captured by a Hamas attacker using a bodycam, showed the moment the terrorists stormed what appeared to be an IDF border post amid their ruthless surprise assault on Saturday, October 7.

Hamas gunmen are seen streaming into a darkened room having just tossed a grenade into the enclosed space.

Female soldiers are heard wailing in pain and fear as the attackers surround them, brandishing Kalashnikov assault rifles.

For a moment it looked as though the gunmen had reconsidered their actions, approaching the desk behind which the women were cowering and pulling away an office chair as they spoke in relatively calm tones.

But it quickly became apparent that the attackers were simply making way for a clean exec

