Shocking moment woman is robbed by rifle-wielding gang on busy Chicago street – before suspects stick up three other people and cops REFUSED to follow them

This is the shocking moment a pedestrian was robbed at a Chicago intersection by a rifle-wielding gang.

The incident took place on September 23, but surveillance video of the scene was just revealed on Wednesday after the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communication refused to release it.

As the woman made her way across the six-way intersection at 4.45am, a silver sedan pulled up as one suspect pointed the gun at her and the others shook her down.

They then sped off and went on to rob four other people as cops in the area refused to follow the armed suspects.

The frightening footage came out just before 20 armed robberies plagued the crime-ridden city on Sunday alone.

