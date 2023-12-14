Shocking moment THOUSANDS of migrants line train track in Mexico, three hours from southern border, as CBP buckles under huge surge in numbers

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: FOX sources capture tens of thousands of migrants attempting to catch a train in Mexico 3 hours south of Piedras Negras bound for the U.S. border where BP agents are already overwhelmed with unprecedented numbers @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/bnnF6gvgKm — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) December 13, 2023

Dramatic footage shows thousands of migrants lining the train tracks in Mexico three hours from the southern border, hoping to catch a ride to the US line.

It’s the latest video detailing the migrant crisis as the South continues to be overwhelmed by a flood of migrants under President Joe Biden.

Migrant encounters across the whole southern border topped 10,000 in a single day Tuesday, according to Fox News, down just slightly from the record 12,000 seen in one day last week.

The influx has caused a crunch for border patrol agents across Texas and led Lukeville, Arizona, border officials to essentially shut down the port of entry in town to legitimate traffic.

That decision has forced many who attempt to traverse the border legitimately to consider an illegal crossing instead of an eight-hour delay.

