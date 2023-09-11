Shocking moment shows NY High School security guard in Utica being shot in the head during brawl at high school football game

A brawl at a New York high school football game turned violent on Saturday after a security guard was shot in the back of the head. The shocking moment occurred as the guard was trying to break up a fight during the final 15 minutes of the game in Utica just after 4pm. Video footage shows around a dozen people brawling on the pavement outside Thomas R. Proctor High School when two shots suddenly rang out. One of two security guards – who had been trying to pull apart the groups – fell to the ground after being hit by one of the bullets. The security officer injured in the incident was rushed to hospital and police arrested a teenage suspect in connection to the case.

READ MORE