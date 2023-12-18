Shocking moment rapper Blueface calls fan up on stage then shoves her to the floor and tells his team ‘get her’ claiming she had thrown ice on stage

Rapper Blueface is being slammed online after a video emerged showing him bringing a female fan on stage only to shove her into his entourage while apparently shouting: ‘Get her!’
The incident occurred at a club event that the Los Angeles rapper was hosting alongside his on-and-off girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis. According to various people on social media who attended the show, Alexis accused the woman of throwing ice at her.
The ice throwing cannot be seen in any of the videos circulating on social media.
The clips do show Alexis being physically restrained by security guards as the woman appears to deny that the threw anything.
It’s not known if the woman has filed a police report of the incident.
Blueface, 26, is currently on probation, stemming from a November 2022 altercation at a strip club in Las Vegas in which he was initially charged with attempted murder. The charge was later reduced to battery and discharging a firearm.