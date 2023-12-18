Shocking moment rapper Blueface calls fan up on stage then shoves her to the floor and tells his team ‘get her’ claiming she had thrown ice on stage

Blueface is outta control. Pushed a female fan to the ground who allegedly threw ice on stage than had his team stomp her out. This was last night in Utah 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/KYr8ueWotA — The Hood Therapist (@OhhMar24) December 17, 2023

Rapper Blueface is being slammed online after a video emerged showing him bringing a female fan on stage only to shove her into his entourage while apparently shouting: ‘Get her!’

After Ice Gets Thrown Blueface Throws A Chrisean Rock Fan Towards Jaidyn Alexis To Squabble Up 😮‼️ pic.twitter.com/oSUGFphqua December 17, 2023

The incident occurred at a club event that the Los Angeles rapper was hosting alongside his on-and-off girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis. According to various people on social media who attended the show, Alexis accused the woman of throwing ice at her.

The ice throwing cannot be seen in any of the videos circulating on social media.

The clips do show Alexis being physically restrained by security guards as the woman appears to deny that the threw anything.

It’s not known if the woman has filed a police report of the incident.

Blueface, 26, is currently on probation, stemming from a November 2022 altercation at a strip club in Las Vegas in which he was initially charged with attempted murder. The charge was later reduced to battery and discharging a firearm.

