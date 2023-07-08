This is the shocking moment a paedophile drags a suitcase containing a 12-year-old girl into his flat after kidnapping her and telling her she would be his ‘sex slave’.

The footage, captured in Luziania, Brazil, shows 42-year-old Daniel Moraes Bittar struggling to pull the suitcase behind him up two flights of stairs after he kidnapped the girl from outside her school on 28 June.

Bittar kidnapped the child with his 22-year-old girlfriend Gesielly Souza Vieira who bundled her into their car and held a chloroform-soaked cloth to her face as he threatened her with a knife.

Her legs were then cuffed and she was zipped up inside a suitcase, which was placed in the boot as they drove to a woodland area to dump her mobile phone.

But Bittar was arrested and later confessed to having ‘paedophilic inclinations’ when the alleged victim’s schoolfriend rang police after witnessing the horrific kidnapping.

