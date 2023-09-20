Shocking moment Ohio officers tell a dad his 11-year-old girl could be charged for ‘making child porn’ after she sent pictures of herself to adult ‘predator’ who groomed her online

Two Ohio cops are being probed after warning the father of an 11 year-old female grooming victim that she could be charged with creating child porn.

The two officers, one male and one female, from Columbus Police turned up at the door of a father at midnight last week, six hours after he called them.

He took to TikTok to say that he’d hope they’d be able to have a chat with his daughter, who was by that time in bed – and warn her of the dangers of online predators.

The father, who chose a generic profile title and did not reveal his name, wrote: ‘My daughter was a victim [of] a online predator.

‘She’s 11 he’s a grown man. He manipulated her into sending pictures of herself. This was the police response at midnight we called at 6.’

But the dad was stunned when he was told that the youngster was herself at risk of criminal charges.

The female cop was heard to tell him that his young daughter ‘could probably get charged with child porn if she found to have produced the images.

