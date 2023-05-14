An Ohio man accused of setting his ‘step mom’ on fire told police he ‘doesn’t know what happened’ when officers discovered the woman badly burned with her ‘teeth knocked out’ in the backyard of their home.

Robbi Davon Robinson Jr. was arrested by Fairfield Township Police in connection with the horrific act of arson and released bodycam footage revealed the moments after the attack.

Brenda Scott, who is dating Robinson Jr’s father, can be heard gasping for air in the backyard as she told oncoming police that she couldn’t breath and that her teeth were knocked out.

‘I can’t breathe! My inhaler’s in the house… I can’t breathe, he knocked my teeth out,’ she can be heard explaining frantically in the redacted footage.

