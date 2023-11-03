Shocking moment NYPD cops gun down neighbor wanted for murders of NYC dad and stepson pic.twitter.com/Gn2vLqr0Wg — SHO’NUFF (@IAMSHO_NUFF) November 3, 2023

Shocking video shows the moment NYPD cops shot dead the suspect wanted for the execution-style slaying of his two Brooklyn neighbors — cut down in a barrage of bullets as he lunged at arresting officers with a knife.

The 10-second footage obtained by The Post shows the attempted arrest Wednesday morning in Brooklyn’s Bath Beach neighborhood, where police pulled over Jason Pass, 47 after a license plate reader got a hit on his tags.

Pass was sought for the caught-on-camera hallway executions of 47-year-old school bus driver Bladimy Mathurin and his 27-year-old stepson, Chinwai Mode, during an argument over noise Sunday.

In the video, at least eight uniformed officers surround the suspect on a quiet residential street, most with their guns drawn and aimed at Pass.

A few moments later, the former correction officer turned fugitive charges at the cops, who immediately opened fire while retreating.

READ MORE