Shocking moment neighbor executes NYC dad and stepson during argument over noise

Chilling video shows the moment a crazed neighbor executed a father and his stepson in cold blood in a Brooklyn apartment hallway during an argument over noise Sunday night.The distressing footage obtained by The Post opens with a man dressed in all black pacing angrily outside his upstairs neighbors’ apartment on the fourth floor of 1418 Brooklyn Ave. in a well-known East Flatbush housing complex where stars Barbra Streisand and Michael K. Williams grew up.A woman emerges from the apartment and exchanges words with the neighbor. A short time later, she is joined by her son, identified by cops as 27-year-old Chinwai Mode. The video has no audio, so it is unknown what was said during the exchange.Moments later, Mode’s stepfather, 47-year-old school bus driver Bladimy Mathurin, marches out of the apartment brandishing a pair of scissors and angrily confronts the neighbor, the video shows.His wife tries to drag him away, but the bodybuilder dad of four pushes her back.

