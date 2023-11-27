Shocking moment mob of NYC schoolkids repeatedly punch school cop – a week before Jewish teacher was forced to HIDE from ‘radicalized’ students

This is the shocking moment a mob of New York City schoolchildren repeatedly punched a school cop – just a week before a Jewish teacher was forced to hide from a group demanding she be fired.Students from Hillcrest High School in Queens were arrested and charged following the horrific attacks, the New York Police Department confirmed.They did not reveal how many kids were apprehended, nor what disciplinary action they are facing.In the latest harrowing clip, at least three students start whacking the uniformed officer over the head, causing him to duck and try to defend himself.They pin him against the hallway wall while some continue to punch the cop, who raises his arms to protect his head during the vicious attack.While another officer tries to get the belligerent schoolkids off the cop, a gang of other students stand to the side recording the out-of-control situation.

