Shocking moment Houston cop is shot multiple times after being ambushed by suspect hiding behind truck before wounded officer returns fire killing attacker

The Houston Police Department has released footage of an officer being shot multiple times in an ambush by a suspect hiding behind the truck.

Sergeant M. Valle, 38, was searching for a man suspected of multiple burglaries and aggravated assault driving a silver car near the Mahatma Gandhi District at 1am on December 2.

Video of the incident shows the suspect, 23, waiting for the officer behind a truck before running up to his car and firing multiple shots through the passenger window.

A heavily injured Sergeant Valle then gets out of his car and begins to shoot the fleeing suspect before he falls to the ground.

The officer was taken to Memorial Hermann – Texas Medical Center and is now in stable condition, but the suspect, who is yet to be identified, died from his wounds.

