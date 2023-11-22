Shocking moment ‘flash rob’ mob of up to 17 teens ransack Nike store in Los Angeles and steal $12k worth of goods – in latest mass shoplifting attack to rock the city

A swarm of teenagers swiped $12,000 worth of goods from a Los Angeles Nike store in a ‘flash rob mob’ that was caught on video.

Shortly before 6pm, over a dozen thieves flooded the Nike Community Store on South Alameda Street.

Footage shows them filling trash bags with boxes of sneakers and hurrying around the store, their arms brimming with clothing, as shoppers look on hopelessly.

Several of the teens conceal their faces behind black masks. One is sporting a pair of yellow gloves.

The LAPD singled out 17 suspects. One was identified by their ‘distinct’ sweatshirt featuring a logo of a bonsai tree and the words ‘Ritual of the Spirit.’

