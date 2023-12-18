Shocking moment five people hanging out of SUV during ‘street takeover’ in Colorado Springs are CRUSHED after car rolls over as horrified onlookers try lifting vehicle up to free trapped victims

Five people were crushed after they hung out of an SUV during a ‘street takeover’ in a Colorado Springs strip mall as the driver preformed donuts.

The incident occurred just after 10:15 pm on Saturday in the parking lot of The Market at Spring Creek in southeast Colorado Springs.

When police arrived on the scene, they found several passengers severely injured. They were taken to a local hospital, and their conditions are unknown at this time.

The driver was identified as Marisol Wentling, and she did not sustain any serious injuries.

She was arrested for reckless driving and taken to jail on Sunday. KKTV reported that Wentling was released on bond on Monday morning.

