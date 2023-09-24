Shocking moment crowd of 100 migrants storm across Rio Grande, leaving Border Control guards with no choice but to cut razor wire and let them into Eagle Pass

Cheering and holding hands as they wade through waist-deep water, this is the astonishing moment a group of 100 migrants stormed across the Rio Grande.

The crowd surged past Border Patrol boats that were trying to stop them before being allowed through a razor wire thicket on the US side after a standoff that lasted for more than four hours.

Eagle Pass, Texas, has been overwhelmed with migrants in recent days, with more than 7,500 flooding into the tiny town of 28,000 people on Monday and Tuesday alone.

In response, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered thickets of razor wire to be placed along the banks of the river – only for President Biden to demand it be cut down.

Pugilistic Abbot then had it replaced and doubled but will now have to reinstate the makeshift barrier for a second time after the migrant group was allowed through due to concern for their welfare in the searing 101-degree heat on Saturday.

