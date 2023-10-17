Shocking moment Cornell history professor Russell Rickfordcalls Hamas terrorist attacks ‘exhilarating’ and ‘energizing’ at pro-Palestine rally

A Cornell history professor – with a past of radical left-wing views – has called the Hamas terror attacks in Israel ‘exhilarating’ and ‘energizing’ at a pro-Palestine rally.

Russell Rickford is an associate professor of history and, according to his Twitter bio, a ‘Historian of the black radical tradition’.

He spoke about the attacks in terms of geo-politics, saying it has ‘shifted the balance of politics and punctured the illusion of invincibility’ of Israel and gave Palestinians hope when he made his most inflammatory statements.

‘It was exhilarating. It was exhilarating, it was energizing. And if they weren’t exhilarated by this challenge to the monopoly of violence, the shifting of the violence of power, then they would not be human. I was exhilarated,’ he told the crowd.

He spoke at a protest backing Palestine in the wake of the attacks that killed over 1,400 people in Israel.

READ MORE