Shocking moment car is hit in smash-and-grab near San Francisco’s iconic Painted Ladies before thieves make getaway right in front of police

Footage shows the moment a car was broken into in crime-ridden San Francisco by a brazen thief seen speeding off directly after in full view of a cop car. The incident happened Monday along the eastern side of Alamo Square Park, on what perhaps is the city’s most iconic street, the Painted Ladies. Also called ‘postcard row’, the sloped street is home to several affluent residences made famous in shows like Full House, and boasts a decidedly different look from the city’s crime-ridden Downtown, drawing thousands of tourists each year.

Dozens of those visitors were seen getting a true dose of San Francisco Monday, when a still-at-large suspect was seen pulling up beside a parked car in a white Lexus, before smashing its back window and stealing several items. The city has since defended the actions of the officer seen in police car in the clip, which went viral the same day a press conference was held to herald a renewed crackdown on vehicle break-ins. Officials said he tried to stop the fleeing driver, but was unable due to his positioning on the iconic street. ‘The Sergeant immediately drove to the area where the incident was occurring, and saw the suspect attempting to flee to his waiting vehicle,’ cops said in a statement Thursday, by which point the clip had racked up more than 205,000 views.

