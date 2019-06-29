NEW PHILADELPHIA TIMES REPORTER:

A 32-year-old from High Point, N.C., has been identified as the man fatally shot by a Sugarcreek police officer on Wednesday.

Capt. Brian Dalton began firing after Collins, who was driving a semi tractor-trailer, stabbed him in the neck with a screwdriver, according to Police Chief Kevin Kaser. The officer had cited Collins for damaging property after driving into an area where trucks were prohibited. The incident began around 10 a.m. on Second Street NW near TMK Farm Service.

Video from a body-mounted camera worn by Dalton shows Collins seated in the cab of his truck, appearing to be above the officer. Collins seems calm while holding up his cell phone to record the interaction.