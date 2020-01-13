Father Riley Pegram was with wife Noheli, daughter Neveah and brother Chris at a pizza restaurant in Los Angeles on January 4 Group were repeatedly harassed by homeless man Evan McLaurin-Nelson, 31 Riley said the man repeatedly tried to take Neveah, saying he had to ‘save her’ CCTV captured the moment Riley’s brother threw the man to the floor by his hair This is the moment a homeless man tried to take a six-year-old girl from her mother’s lap at a pizza restaurant in California before being taken down by her family. Father Riley Pegram was with wife Noheli, daughter Neveah and brother Chris having dinner near Venice Beach on January 4 around 7pm when the incident took place. Police said the family were taking their first trip to the beach when Evan McLaurin-Nelson, 31, approached the group, said that he knew Neveah and had to ‘save her’.

