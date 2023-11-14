Shocking moment a group of brazen thieves loot Amazon delivery truck … as helpless delivery driver looks on

This is the shocking moment a group of brazen thieves looted an Amazon delivery truck while the helpless driver looked on.

A group of approximately six thieves that looked to be young boys raided a large walk-in delivery truck after the driver left the door wide open.

They frantically grabbed boxes as the female driver watched from a nearby sidewalk and did nothing.

She appeared to be fed up with the robbers that snuck up on her while she delivered other packages in an apartment complex that is believed to be in Atlanta, Georgia.

It is unclear exactly what was stolen from the truck and who the thieves were.

