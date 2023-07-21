This is the shocking moment a 63-year-old Florida man is brutally attacked in a movie theater after asking a couple to leave his pre-booked VIP seat.

Horrifying footage showed the victim being pounced on by the suspect before being repeatedly pummeled during the vicious attack in Pompano Beach.

The video shows the elderly white man and his wife approach the attacker, politely ask them to move – then be violently assaulted as he tried to escape.

Cops said they have launched a hunt for the perpetrator, who is black, and released a security footage image of him after the event on July 10 at 10pm.

READ MORE