Hundreds of locals in one of San Francisco’s wealthiest counties have been forced to pack up their lives into RVs and trailers after being pushed out of the housing market.

Shocking photos show the ever-growing line of trucks and other vehicles along 101 Highway – which now stretches over two miles in one of the largest encampments in the country.

Cities in Marin County, where on average homes cost $1.4million, are pushing for the line along the highway to end after the number of residents living in their cars ballooned during the pandemic.

Photos and video taken by DailyMail.com show families living in tents and using portable barbeques as their belongings spill out of the RV’s and trucks.

Some appear to have used flags to mark the area of road that they use for their home, with many pulling tarpaulin over their cars to protect their possessions.

