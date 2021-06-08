SHOCKING! Hunter Biden addressed his white lawyer as [n-word] and told Barack Obama ‘you my [n-word], Barack’ in texts unearthed days after Joe’s Tulsa speech decrying racism

The Daily Mail:

  • Text messages obtained by DailyMail.com reveal Hunter Biden used the n-word multiple times in banter with his lawyer  
  • The president’s son, 51, flippantly addressed corporate attorney George Mesires, who is white, by the racial slur, with phrases including ‘true dat n***a’ 
  • In a December 2018 conversation, Hunter asked Mesires: ‘How much money do I owe you. Becaause (sic) n***a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates.’
  • In another chat a month later, Hunter cracked jokes about his penis and then told Mesires ‘I only love you because you’re black’
  • ‘It’s so annoying when you interject with frivolity,’ the Chicago lawyer replied 
  • The damning texts have emerged just days after his father, President Joe Biden gave a speech decrying racism on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa massacre
  • Biden has sought to portray racial justice as a top priority for his administration 
  • Hunter also saved a meme with a photo of his father hugging Barack Obama with a caption describing a joke conversation
  • ‘Obama: Gonna miss you, man  Joe: Can I say it? Just this once? Obama: *sigh* go ahead Joe: You my n***a, Barack’

Hunter Biden used the n-word multiple times in conversation with his white, $845-per-hour lawyer, his texts messages reveal.

The shocking texts may prove embarrassing for his father President Joe Biden, who just last week gave a speech decrying racism on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa massacre, and has sought to portray racial justice as a top priority for his administration.

The president’s son joked in a January 2019 text to corporate attorney George Mesires about a ‘big penis’, and said to the lawyer: ‘I only love you because you’re black’ and ‘true dat n***a’.

In another text a month earlier he wrote to the Chicago lawyer saying: ‘how much money do I owe you. Becaause (sic) n***a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates.’

Mesires replied: ‘That made me snarf my coffee.’

Hunter added: ‘That’s what im saying ni…’, cutting off the racial slur mid-word, then texted a picture to Mesires. 

More at The Daily Mail

