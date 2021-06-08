The Daily Mail:
AND … it gets better…
- Text messages obtained by DailyMail.com reveal Hunter Biden used the n-word multiple times in banter with his lawyer
- The president’s son, 51, flippantly addressed corporate attorney George Mesires, who is white, by the racial slur, with phrases including ‘true dat n***a’
- In a December 2018 conversation, Hunter asked Mesires: ‘How much money do I owe you. Becaause (sic) n***a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates.’
- In another chat a month later, Hunter cracked jokes about his penis and then told Mesires ‘I only love you because you’re black’
- ‘It’s so annoying when you interject with frivolity,’ the Chicago lawyer replied
- The damning texts have emerged just days after his father, President Joe Biden gave a speech decrying racism on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa massacre
- Biden has sought to portray racial justice as a top priority for his administration
- Hunter also saved a meme with a photo of his father hugging Barack Obama with a caption describing a joke conversation
- ‘Obama: Gonna miss you, man Joe: Can I say it? Just this once? Obama: *sigh* go ahead Joe: You my n***a, Barack’
Hunter Biden used the n-word multiple times in conversation with his white, $845-per-hour lawyer, his texts messages reveal.
The shocking texts may prove embarrassing for his father President Joe Biden, who just last week gave a speech decrying racism on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa massacre, and has sought to portray racial justice as a top priority for his administration.
The president’s son joked in a January 2019 text to corporate attorney George Mesires about a ‘big penis’, and said to the lawyer: ‘I only love you because you’re black’ and ‘true dat n***a’.
In another text a month earlier he wrote to the Chicago lawyer saying: ‘how much money do I owe you. Becaause (sic) n***a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates.’
Mesires replied: ‘That made me snarf my coffee.’
Hunter added: ‘That’s what im saying ni…’, cutting off the racial slur mid-word, then texted a picture to Mesires.
LITTLE SAMPLE, HERE …