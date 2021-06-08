The Daily Mail:

AND … it gets better…

Text messages obtained by DailyMail.com reveal Hunter Biden used the n-word multiple times in banter with his lawyer

The president’s son, 51, flippantly addressed corporate attorney George Mesires, who is white, by the racial slur, with phrases including ‘true dat n***a’

In a December 2018 conversation, Hunter asked Mesires: ‘How much money do I owe you. Becaause (sic) n***a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates.’

In another chat a month later, Hunter cracked jokes about his penis and then told Mesires ‘I only love you because you’re black’

‘It’s so annoying when you interject with frivolity,’ the Chicago lawyer replied

The damning texts have emerged just days after his father, President Joe Biden gave a speech decrying racism on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa massacre

Biden has sought to portray racial justice as a top priority for his administration

Hunter also saved a meme with a photo of his father hugging Barack Obama with a caption describing a joke conversation

‘Obama: Gonna miss you, man Joe: Can I say it? Just this once? Obama: *sigh* go ahead Joe: You my n***a, Barack’

Hunter Biden used the n-word multiple times in conversation with his white, $845-per-hour lawyer, his texts messages reveal.

The shocking texts may prove embarrassing for his father President Joe Biden, who just last week gave a speech decrying racism on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa massacre, and has sought to portray racial justice as a top priority for his administration.

The president’s son joked in a January 2019 text to corporate attorney George Mesires about a ‘big penis’, and said to the lawyer: ‘I only love you because you’re black’ and ‘true dat n***a’.

In another text a month earlier he wrote to the Chicago lawyer saying: ‘how much money do I owe you. Becaause (sic) n***a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates.’

Mesires replied: ‘That made me snarf my coffee.’

Hunter added: ‘That’s what im saying ni…’, cutting off the racial slur mid-word, then texted a picture to Mesires.

LITTLE SAMPLE, HERE …

More at The Daily Mail