A shocking surveillance video released Monday by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office shows the moment a Walgreens security guard shot and killed an alleged shoplifter.

The footage was made public by District Attorney Brooke Jenkins as she defended her decision not to go forward with charges against security guard Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony in the April 27 death of 24-year Banko Brown.

Jenkins said Anthony was defending himself when he shot Brown at a Walgreens in downtown San Francisco.

The footage shows Anthony, a licensed guard since 2012, step in to stop Brown from leaving the store with a bag of items before Anthony begins to repeatedly punch the suspected shoplifter.

After the two struggle for several seconds, Anthony puts Brown in a chokehold and forces him to the floor, where the pair stay for a few moments as store patrons casually walk past them.

