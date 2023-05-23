New footage shows a Chicago police station filled with mattresses and dozens of illegal migrants, as the city struggles to house the hundreds of border crossers arriving there each day.

Officials in Chicago have said they cannot afford to rent hotel rooms for the more than 8,000 migrants who have arrived in their city and have pushed for more federal funds to cover costs.

Due to the lack of available shelters, some migrants have turned to police stations for a safe place to sleep.

Videos and photos showed hallways at a Chicago precinct littered with mattresses and personal belongings with migrants camped out on them, while cops and visitors go about their daily business.

Chicago is one of several Democratic-run cities where southern states have bused migrants as the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border grows.

