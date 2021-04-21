The New York Post:

Columbus police on Tuesday night released bodycam footage showing an officer’s fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl earlier in the day.

The truncated video begins at the moment the officer exits his vehicle and then encounters the teen who appears to be armed with a knife chasing a girl outside of a home.

The girl who was being chased falls on the lawn in front of the cop. The officer screams at the alleged suspect to “get down,” before the teen targets another girl on the hood of a car, the video shows.

As the teen swings the apparent weapon toward the second girl, the officer fires several shots at the alleged suspect, striking her.

A black-handled blade resembling a kitchen knife can be seen in the video lying on the sidewalk next to the girl.

Police have not identified the teen, but family members told 10TV she was Ma’Khia Bryant.

Woods said that in interest of transparency, the department moved quickly to release at least a portion of the bodycam footage.

State law allows police to use deadly force to protect themselves or others, and investigators will determine whether this shooting was such an instance, Woods said.

