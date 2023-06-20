Video out of Bordeaux, France, shows the shocking moments an African migrant violently attacked a grandmother and her young granddaughter in broad daylight.

A Nest surveillance camera filmed the male migrant approaching the two females as they were about to head out of a building.

The grandma and granddaughter tried to retreat back into the building as the migrant, who appeared to be homeless, stuck one foot in the doorway before reaching into the building, grabbing the two females and throwing them both outside and onto the sidewalk.

The migrant then appeared to try to make off with the young girl, before she’s able to run back to her injured grandmother.