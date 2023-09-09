Shocking bodycam footage shows moments after woman, 29, in vegetative state gave birth at Arizona care facility following rape by nurse, with stunned staffer checking victim’s diaper to find baby’s head poking out

New bodycam footage documents the harrowing moments after a woman in a long-term vegetative state gave birth at an Arizona care home after being raped by a male nurse.Staff Hacienda Healthcare in Phoenix appeared completely bewildered with many seen to be in tears following the birth, as the entire pregnancy had come as a complete surprise.The footage also shows police in the room with the victim – although it is heavily pixellated and neither she nor her newborn are visible. The birth happened in December 2018 and triggered global outrage – but bodycam footage has only just been shared by police following a Freedom of Information request.’And when I looked, it was a *inaudible*. The baby coming,’ a distressed nurse can be heard telling an officer as she tearfully recounts the moment of birth and how she saw a baby’s head poking out as she changed the victim’s adult diaper.’When she opened the diaper, there was a head. And that poor aide didn’t work for a month. She was so distraught, so traumatized by the whole thing,’ a former employee told AZFamily.

