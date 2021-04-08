Fox News:

‘The Biden administration is now presiding over the abuse of children,’ Abbott said

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott demanded that the White House close a San Antonio facility housing migrant children Wednesday following allegations that children there were being sexually assaulted.

During a Wednesday evening press conference, Abbott said he received tips that alleged the children at the Freeman Coliseum facility were being sexually abused and were not eating enough.

“These problems are a byproduct of President Biden’s open border policies and the lack of planning for the fallout for those disastrous policies,” Abbott told reporters.

The governor said that separate complaints were sent to the Department of Health and Human Services and the Texas Department of Family and Protective services Wednesday, alleging four different kinds of child abuse.

The agencies then informed the state leadership.

Abbott said allegations of sexual assault, an insufficient number of staffers, children not eating, and an inability to separate COVID-19 positive children from virus-free children, were the most critical complaints the Texas government has received.

“In short, this facility is a health and safety nightmare. The Biden administration is now presiding over the abuse of children,” Abbott told reporters, calling on the White House to immediately shut down the facility.

The governor called on the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to immediately open an investigation into the allegations surrounding child abuse.

“The Biden administration caused this crisis and has repeatedly failed to address it,” Abbott said. “The administration failed to plan for the influx of children that they invited to come. Now they face allegations of despicable child abuse and neglect.”

More at Fox News