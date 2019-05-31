BREITBART:

Mexico’s government is sending its foreign minister to D.C. for meetings on Friday after President Donald Trump promised to impose trade tariffs until Mexico helps end the huge migration from Central America.

Reuters reported Mexico’s quick reaction after Trump’s late-Thursday announcement:

“JUST IN: Mexico’s President Lopez Obrador asks Trump to have U.S. officials meet with the Mexican foreign minister in Washington on Friday to seek a solution that benefits both nations”

But Trump’s promise of tariffs came after many months of negotiations with Mexico, during which U.S. officials sought an agreement that would deter the flood of migrants from traveling through Mexico to the U.S. border. That flood is expected to hit 800,000 people by October — while many more poor people debate whether to join the rush for America.

U.S. business groups oppose the tariffs partly because they have moved many of their production operations into cheap-labor Mexican factories and farms — but also because they gain from the flow of Central American migrants into Americans’ workplaces, apartments, groceries, and schools.