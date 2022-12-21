Multiple people were injured when a freight train derailed during a frightening collision with a tractor-trailer in Tennessee on Tuesday, according to reports.

The harrowing incident unfolded just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon in Collegedale, a city in the suburbs of Chattanooga.

The driver of a big rig hauling a 134-foot concrete beam had stopped at a light with the load blocking the tracks.

“During that time, Norfolk Southern railroad activated its crossing arms. The tractor trailer was unsuccessful of clearing the railroad tracks and was hit by the train,” local authorities explained on social media.

Multiple videos of the crash were shared on social media.

COLLEGEDALE DERAILMENT: MORE VIEWER VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/MkRCeIxkM4 — WTVC NewsChannel 9 (@newschannelnine) December 20, 2022

At least three locomotives and 16 cars were derailed in the wreck, authorities say.

Two employees of Norfolk Southern Railway were reportedly taken to hospital with minor injuries.