A Philadelphia parking enforcement officer narrowly survived an apparent execution attempt when a suspect shot him on a sidewalk at point-blank range last week, according to reports.

The shocking incident unfolded just before 4 p.m. on Friday in the City of Brotherly Love.

The victim, a 37-year-old employee of the Philadelphia Parking Authority, was walking along busy Orthodox Street in the Frankford section of the city before being ambushed, CBS reports.

Surveillance footage of what transpired has been released and shared on social media.

