Three people were injured this week when a suspect already known to authorities embarked on the latest stabbing rampage at a train station in Western Europe, according to reports.

The horrifying incident unfolded at around 6 p.m. on Monday evening in Brussels, the capital of Belgium.

A man began attacking people aboard a subway train before rushing out and stabbing more victims inside Schuman metro station, located “a few dozen meters from the headquarters of the European Commission and the European Council,” Le Progres reports.

