Workers at a deli in New York City narrowly avoided serious injury when suspects ransacked their store, hurling knives and merchandise at them during the melee, according to reports.

The disturbing incident unfolded at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan.

.@NYPDTips is looking for individuals connected to an attempted robbery on Jan. 11, inside of a deli at 1 Convent Ave.



Three individuals demanded money from the store employees & threw kitchen knives & store products at the employees and then fled on foot.



Three people entered Eleganza Gourmet Deli on Convent Avenue and asked to make a purchase on store credit, the New York Post reports.

When their request was denied, the trio became violent, with one man grabbing a knife off the counter and demanding cash from the register.

Surveillance footage of the attack has been released by NYPD Crime Stoppers in hopes of obtaining more information.

