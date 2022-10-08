A young girl was hospitalized after she was brutally beaten by a howling mob of ‘teens’ in Belgium this week, according to reports.

The disturbing incident unfolded on Monday near a school in Beveran, a municipality in the province of East Flanders.

Shocking footage of the attack was shared on social media.

The victim can be seen surrounded by young people as a larger female shouts at her and slaps her in the face.

Belgique : Une violente bagarre impliquant plusieurs jeunes éclate à Beveren, sept mineurs interpellés pic.twitter.com/7WP35qCHU0 — Fdesouche.com est une revue de presse (@F_Desouche) October 6, 2022

The girl appears to try to deescalate the confrontation but she is corralled and shoved by people in the crowd.

Many witnesses cheer and film with their phones as the antagonist grows more aggressive and eventually rips the victim’s purse off her shoulder.

As the victim attempts to defend herself, the assailant launches a vicious beating and is joined by many allies, both male and female.

The helpless girl is knocked to the ground but the youths continue to punch and kick her.

She was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

READ MORE