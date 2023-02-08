A suspected human smuggler was arrested following a dangerous high-speed chase that ended in a stunning rollover crash on a highway in Arizona this week, according to authorities.

The wild incident unfolded at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning in Pinal County.

A Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) deputy attempted to pull over an SUV on I-10, but the driver sped off, triggering a pursuit that was caught on camera.

“At one point, the suspect vehicle crossed over into oncoming traffic. The vehicle ultimately rolled over near mile marker 213,” PCSO explained in a statement.

“Two of the four passengers (all undocumented) were ejected from the vehicle and were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

Footage of the crash purportedly shot by a motorist was published on social media.