A high-speed chase ended when an alleged smuggler crashed a car on the premises of a Border Patrol checkpoint in South Texas last week, according to reports.

The harrowing incident unfolded on Thursday morning outside Uvalde, a border city where dangerous pursuits have become a near-daily occurrence.

Texas Department of Public Safety (TxDPS) troopers were following a vehicle with at least five people inside, including three illegal aliens, when the driver lost control on a bend in the road.

Footage of the wreck and ensuing apprehensions was shared with Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin by a law enforcement source.

“Video from a federal source shows a suspected human smuggler being chased by TxDPS troopers and losing control & crashing in front of a Border Patrol checkpoint near Uvalde, TX this AM. 3 illegal immigrants, two US citizens in car,” Melugin explained.

At the onset of the Biden border crisis, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin Jr. warned that his city was averaging nearly a dozen vehicle pursuits every week.

