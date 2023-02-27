An 11-year-old sixth grader in Windham, Maine, read aloud during a recent school board meeting from a book that shocked him and adults.

Knox Zajac shared a passage from the illustrated romance for teens, called Nick and Charlie, he found and checked out at his school library, the Maine Wire reported Thursday.

In the book, two teenage boys steal wine from their parents and experiment sexually with each other. Author Alice Oseman describes the pair as “the perfect couple” on her website.

Many parents are unaware of what is happening inside the school, the student’s father, Adam Zajac, told the Wire.

“What I don’t understand is how we have books in the middle school library that adults would be fired for having at work, or potentially prosecuted for sharing with children given their pornographic content. It’s smut, really,” he added.

During Knox’s read aloud of the book that is for 14 years and up, the text said, “My back over my hips as I asked if we should take our clothes off… he’s undoing my belt, I’m reaching into his bedside drawer for a condom… But this reminds me so much of the first time we had sex.”

The boy also noted that when he checked the book out, the librarian said if he liked it, she had similar titles for him to try.

