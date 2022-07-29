Violent thieves attacked a man and stole his scooter outside a bodega in New York City this week, according to reports.

The “unprovoked” attack unfolded at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens.

In surveillance footage released by NYPD, a 23-year-old male can be seen reversing his scooter on a sidewalk outside a convenience shop when a suspect runs up and rips him off the bike, causing his helmet to fly off.

VIDEO: Man, 23, on e-bike beaten in unprovoked attack on Queens street; 3 soughthttps://t.co/6S1GK6qPJg pic.twitter.com/jWXyHA8AJO — 1010 WINS (@1010WINS) July 28, 2022

Two more suspects join in to punch and kick the victim as he lies stunned on the ground.

One of the suspects strikes the victim in the head with a bottle.

The initial attacker then rights the scooters, hops on, and speeds away.

“The victim was treated at the nearby Mount Sinai Hospital for cuts to his head,” the New York Post reports.

NYPD is seeking three male suspects all believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.

READ MORE