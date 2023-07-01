A male suspect was charged with attempted first-degree murder following a vicious attack on a police officer at a Florida airport this week, according to reports.

The shocking incident unfolded on Tuesday at Orlando International Airport.

Authorities were summoned to the Spirit Airlines ticket counter after being alerted about a “large group of people who were becoming aggressive” with staff and entering employee space behind the desk, Fox 35 reports, citing an arrest affidavit.

Edward Hariston, 41, was reportedly arguing with a Spirit agent when he began smashing a computer keyboard, prompting an officer to intervene.

During an ensuing scuffle, Hariston gained the upper hand and began choking the officer.