Three people were killed and a fourth wounded during a possible targeted hit in Philadelphia this week, according to reports.

The horrifying incident unfolded just before 10 p.m. on Monday night in the City of Brotherly Love.

Four Hispanic males were walking along a sidewalk in the Mayfair neighborhood when armed suspects jumped out of a nearby vehicle and opened fire.

Surveillance footage of the shooting has been shared on social media.

WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT

The gunmen can be seen popping out of a minivan parked on the street.

At least three suspects appear to discharge their weapons in the direction of the victims before piling back into the van.

“The 4 victims were walking with shopping bags while the shooters waited for them in a minivan. 3 shooters exited the van and murdered the 3 victims in the middle of the road. The van then ran over their bodies,” Philly Crime Update reported on Tuesday.

