SHOCK VIDEO: Man Forced Into Car Trunk During Brutal Kidnapping in France

A male victim was stuffed into the trunk of a car by a group of suspects during a brutal kidnapping in France this week, according to reports.

The horrifying incident unfolded at around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday morning in Villeparisis, a commune in the suburbs of Paris.

A young man was beaten and abducted in the street in broad daylight by four suspects, at least one of whom was carrying a gun.

Chilling footage of the kidnapping was taken by a witness and shared with French media.


The victim can be seen battling his assailants as they kick and punch him while trying to force him into a Renault Clio.

One suspect can be seen pointing a shotgun at the victim’s head during the melee.

After a vicious beating lasting approximately two minutes, the suspects managed to close the trunk with the victim inside, pile into the car, and speed away.

