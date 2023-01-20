A man’s car was stolen at gunpoint by “teens” moments after another attempted carjacking in Philadelphia over the weekend, according to reports.

SOUTH PHILLY CARJACKING.

7:25 am Saturday on the 700 block of Jessup. A auto shop employee was waiting on his boss to open up when two armed teens took his car at gunpoint. Minutes before, there was another attempted carjacking at 700 Pemberton, blocks away @6abc pic.twitter.com/NjEwDNMQ8p — Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) January 17, 2023

The harrowing string of events unfolded just before 7:30 a.m. on Saturday in South Philly.