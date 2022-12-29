Infuriating footage out of Texas shows a group of alleged illegal aliens trying to break down the door of a ranch house amid the massive influx of border crossings.

The footage shared by Fox News reporter Bill Melugin shows overhead security footage of several men with backpacks kicking and hitting the door of the house in an attempt to break in.

“Security video shows a group of suspected illegal immigrants trying to break into a ranch house in Edwards County, TX earlier this month,” he tweeted Wednesday.

NEW: Security video shows a group of suspected illegal immigrants trying to break into a ranch house in Edwards County, TX earlier this month. House is about 50 miles inland from border. Property owner tells me this has happened before, & she has spent $13k upgrading security. pic.twitter.com/K17osyXbt7 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 28, 2022

“House is about 50 miles inland from border. Property owner tells me this has happened before, & she has spent $13k upgrading security.”

This comes as the Supreme Court delayed the expiration of Title 42 – a Trump era policy that expedited the deportation of illegal aliens due to the COVID pandemic – on Tuesday pending a February hearing.

Joe Biden’s lack of border enforcement has resulted in record-breaking influxes of illegal aliens pouring into the U.S. through the southern border.

According to Customs and Border Patrol, another 30-40,000 aliens are poised to imminently cross into the U.S.

READ MORE