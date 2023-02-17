An employee of a bodega in New York City narrowly survived when a suspect opened fire inside, first with a pistol and then a rifle, according to reports.

The shocking incident unfolded at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Rockaway Express Deli in South Ozone Park in Queens.

Surveillance footage of the shooting captured from multiple angles has been circulating on social media.

A masked man enters the shop and points a .40 caliber handgun at the male worker’s head, squeezing off at least three rounds at point-blank range.

The victim is struck in the eye and falls to the ground behind the register.

The suspect briefly exits the shop but returns carrying an AR-15 rifle.

He thrusts the rifle over the counter and fires a barrage in the direction of the wounded worker, who desperately seeks cover.

