A known gang member is facing a slew of charges after he plowed into a police cruiser at the scene of a prior fatal crash and then led officers on a high-speed chase in Connecticut last week, according to reports.

The shocking series of events unfolded at around 8:45 p.m. on November 1 in Waterbury, a city in New Haven County.

Authorities had taped off an intersection where a male pedestrian had been struck and killed roughly 90 minutes prior when a car drove into the secured area and nearly hit investigators.

Officers sprinted toward the vehicle and ordered the driver out, but he ignored them, throwing the car into reverse and slamming into a patrol SUV and another vehicle parked at the scene.

The suspect then fled and led officers on a high-speed chase while tossing items out of the windows, including narcotics.

The pursuit came to an end when the suspect crashed into an apartment building where he was residing and ran inside, where he was arrested.

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando C. Spagnolo later identified the suspect as 35-year-old Myrice Hodge, a gang member with a lengthy rap sheet and an outstanding warrant for a domestic incident.

