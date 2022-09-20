An older gentleman suffered serious injuries when he was brutally assaulted by three “significantly younger” suspects in Oklahoma last month, according to authorities.

We need to identify these people today.



A brutal attack on an elderly man that sends him to the hospital, and the crime is caught on tape.



This is absolutely uncalled for and we need your help.



The horrifying incident unfolded at an apartment complex in Oklahoma City at around 11:30 a.m. on August 24, but police just released surveillance footage in hopes of identifying suspects.

The 67-year-old victim was approached in a common area of a residence building by three young people who suddenly launched a “seemingly unprovoked attack,” Sgt. Jennifer Wardlow explained in a video statement.

The suspects can be seen viciously punching the man in the head many times before throwing him to the ground.

One suspect, who appears to be male, then kicks the stunned man in the face as exits the room.

